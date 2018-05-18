BALTIMORE (WJZ) — They run straight toward danger, first on the scene when tragedy strikes. They witness life and death firsthand, and risk their lives for us…but who is there to help them?

“We ask them to do super human things, and they’re human.”

Firefighters have one of the most dangerous jobs in the world, but the danger is more than just physical.

On Monday at 11 p.m., WJZ looks into how some area firefighters are struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder and how one group is trying to help.

