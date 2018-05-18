WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of their deputies after he died suddenly following a medical episode.

According to the sheriff’s Facebook post, Deputy First Class Steven Ray died 24 hours after working his most recent shift.

Ray was an 18-year law enforcement veteran and proud U.S. Marine. He was only 42 years old.

He leaves behind three sons, a longtime girlfriend and four siblings.

“As Sheriff of Wicomico County, I ask that you keep the men and women of the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office and the Family of Deputy Steven Ray in your thoughts and prayers as they will be experiencing many difficult days ahead,” he wrote.

