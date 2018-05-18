WJZ WEATHER: Flood Watch For Parts Of Maryland | WJZ Radar | Download The WJZ Weather App
Filed Under:Deputy First Class Steven Ray, sheriff department, Wicomico County

WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of their deputies after he died suddenly following a medical episode.

According to the sheriff’s Facebook post, Deputy First Class Steven Ray died 24 hours after working his most recent shift.

Ray was an 18-year law enforcement veteran and proud U.S. Marine. He was only 42 years old.

He leaves behind three sons, a longtime girlfriend and four siblings.

“As Sheriff of Wicomico County, I ask that you keep the men and women of the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office and the Family of Deputy Steven Ray in your thoughts and prayers as they will be experiencing many difficult days ahead,” he wrote.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch