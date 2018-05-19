It’s the most anticipated wedding of the year: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will tie the knot at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on Saturday.

Harry and his brother and Best Man Prince William greeted cheering fans in Windsor on Friday. And Markle and her mother, Doria Ragland, had tea with Queen Elizabeth on Friday.

Kensington Palace confirmed Friday that Prince Charles will walk Markle down the aisle.

Stars arrive

Leading the charge of “commoners” arriving to witness the royal wedding on Saturday morning was British actor Idris Abla, followed by U.S. media mogul Oprah Winfrey.

“CBS This Morning” co-host Gayle King watched as her friend Oprah walked to the chapel after getting off the first bus carrying wedding guests. She noted that it may have been Oprah’s first bus ride in some time, and revealed that she was wearing a dress designed by Stella McCartney.

Earl Spencer, the late Princess Diana’s brother, also arrived in the first wave of guests.

Later buses brought some of the less-known members of the British royal family — and one of the best-known names from the world of Hollywood royalty; George and Amal Clooney arrived and waved to fans as they approached the chapel.

David and Victoria Beckham were close behind them. David Beckham, one of Britain’s best named soccer stars, and his wife, a former member of the Spice Girls, have long been friends with Prince Harry.

Warm wishes from the PM

British Prime Minister Theresa May sent a tweet offering her best wishes to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on Saturday morning ahead of the royal wedding.

My very best wishes to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on their wedding day. To all of those joining the national celebration with street parties and other events, have a wonderful day. #RoyalWedding — Theresa May (@theresa_may) May 19, 2018

The royal couple decided not to make a political affair of their nuptials — even May, the leader of the British government, was not in attendance. No political heads of state got an official wedding invite.

Former U.S. President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle, who got to know Prince Harry during Obama’s two terms in office, confirmed on Thursday that they were not heading to Windsor for the festivities, but that they looked forward to meeting the newlyweds sometime after.

Today Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle will become the sixteenth Royal Couple to celebrate their Marriage at Windsor Castle since 1863. Find out more: https://t.co/8vkN7JSJ4C pic.twitter.com/cpmFrMegyw — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 19, 2018

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex

Queen Elizabeth II bestowed new royal titles early Saturday on her grandson Prince Harry and his bride-soon-to-be Meghan Markle. The couple will henceforth be known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

“The Queen has today been pleased to confer a Dukedom on Prince Henry of Wales. His titles will be Duke of Sussex, Earl of Dumbarton and Baron Kilkeel. Prince Harry thus becomes His Royal Highness The Duke of Sussex, and Ms. Meghan Markle on marriage will become Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex,” the queen said in an official statement released by the palace.

Markle will become the first ever Duchess of Sussex. The title of Duke of Sussex was vacant, and had been regarded as the most likely choice for Prince Harry.

The only previous Duke of Sussex (Duke of Sussex, Prince Augustus Frederick, the sixth son of King George III and Queen Charlotte) was married twice but neither of his marriages was approved by his father, George III, meaning they were considered unlawful — thus no previous Duchess. Prince Frederick died in 1843.

How the royal wedding will unfold All times Eastern: 4:30 a.m. Wedding guests arrive at the Round Tower of Windsor Castle by the busload and will enter St. George’s Chapel. All non-royal guests are scheduled to arrive by 6:00 a.m. 6:20 a.m. Royal family members begin to arrive via the Galilee Porch of St. George’s Chapel. 6:45 a.m. Prince Harry and Prince William arrive, possibly on foot, walking past and possibly greeting the invited public. 6:55 a.m. Queen Elizabeth II arrives for her grandson’s wedding, expected to be accompanied by husband Prince Philip. 6:56 a.m. Meghan Markle’s car is expected to arrive at Windsor Castle via The Long Walk. Markle will be accompanied by her mother, Doria Ragland, and bridesmaids and pageboys. 7:00 a.m. Marriage service begins. The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby officiates thee marriage ceremony. The Dean of Windsor will conduct the service. The late Prince Diana’s sister, Lady Jane Fellowes, gives reading. 8:00 a.m. Marriage service concludes. Royal couple leave St. George’s Chapel via the West Steps, when we will likely see a first kiss. 8:05 a.m. Procession begins as Prince Harry and Meghan are waved off by both families for a 25-minute carriage procession through Windsor. 8:25 a.m. Newlyweds return to Windsor Castle via King George IV gate, followed by guests who will attend the wedding reception at St. George’s Hall at Windsor Castle.

