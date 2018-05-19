BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police say a 31-year-old man was shot in the face Saturday night in Baltimore.

Officers were called to the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and Roberts Street by a concerned citizen around 5:43 p.m. Police found the man suffering from a gunshot wound to the face. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment, authorities say.

Investigators say the shooting happened in the 1300 block of Fremont Avenue.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Citywide Shooting detectives at 410-396-2221. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit a tip by downloading the Baltimore Police Department’s mobile APP on your smartphone.

