ROYAL WEDDING: Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Tie The KnotMore Royal Wedding News

WJZ WEATHER: Flood Watch For Parts Of Maryland | WJZ Radar | Download The WJZ Weather App
Filed Under:Baltimore Non-Fatal Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police say a 31-year-old man was shot in the face Saturday night in Baltimore.

Officers were called to the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and Roberts Street by a concerned citizen around 5:43 p.m. Police found the man suffering from a gunshot wound to the face. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment, authorities say.

Investigators say the shooting happened in the 1300 block of Fremont Avenue.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Citywide Shooting detectives at 410-396-2221. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit a tip by downloading the Baltimore Police Department’s mobile APP on your smartphone.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch