ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A Maryland congressman who suffered a minor stroke this month has returned to Capitol Hill to get back to work.

Democratic Rep. Anthony Brown planned to speak Tuesday evening on the House floor about the defense authorization bill.

RELATED: Congressman Anthony Brown Suffers Minor Stroke

Matthew Verghese, Brown’s spokesman, says Brown also planned to sign a discharge petition to force floor votes on immigration legislation.

Verghese says while Brown is eager to return to work, he will continue to follow the recommendations of his doctors on his ongoing recovery.

Brown had a minor stroke within a few hours of leaving the funeral of Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz on May 11.

RELATED: Friends, Colleagues Say Goodbye To Kevin Kamenetz

Brown was elected to Congress in 2016 after winning a six-way Democratic primary.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)