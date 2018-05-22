COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — Howard County Police are hoping the public can help them identify the three suspects seen in security camera footage robbing a pizza delivery driver in Columbia, Md.

The armed robbery happened on May 18 in the 9300 block of Pirates Cove around 9:21 p.m.

A man was trying to deliver pizza to the location when he was approached by the suspects, one of whom had a handgun. The two other suspects took the food, delivery bag and cash from the victim before fleeing.

The victim wasn’t injured.

The suspects are described as three black males, one approximately 5’8”-6’0” with a heavy build wearing a hoodie and dark pants, two others approximately 5’7”-5’11” with thin builds, one wearing a dark hoodie, the other wearing all dark clothing.

Police are offering a reward of up to $1,500 for information leading to the arrest of the suspects.

The entire burglary was captured on a home security system.