BREAKING: 16-Year-Old Arrested, 3 Others In Custody After Baltimore County Police Officer Is Killed| Officer Identified As 29-Year-Old Amy Caprio
Filed Under:Montgomery County, Rescue, Sugarloaf Mountain

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– An injured hiker was rescued in Montgomery County Monday after falling down the side of a cliff on a Maryland mountain.

Maryland State police say around 3 p.m. they responded to Sugarloaf Mountain, where a trooper was lowered by a helicopter to assess a hiker who was injured after falling off a cliff.

Authorities say, due to the rugged terrain, the hiker had to be to extricated by helicopter, where he/she was then transported to a local hospital.

Officials did not give the extent of the hiker’s injuries.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch