BALTIMORE (WJZ)– An injured hiker was rescued in Montgomery County Monday after falling down the side of a cliff on a Maryland mountain.

Maryland State police say around 3 p.m. they responded to Sugarloaf Mountain, where a trooper was lowered by a helicopter to assess a hiker who was injured after falling off a cliff.

Authorities say, due to the rugged terrain, the hiker had to be to extricated by helicopter, where he/she was then transported to a local hospital.

Officials did not give the extent of the hiker’s injuries.

