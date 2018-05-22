BREAKING: 16-Year-Old Arrested, 3 Others In Custody After Baltimore County Police Officer Is Killed | Officer Identified As 29-Year-Old Amy CaprioFuneral Arrangements Set For Slain Officer

WJZ WEATHER: Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued For Southern Maryland Counties
Filed Under:LifeBridge Health, Local TV

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The personal information of more than 500,000 people in Maryland may be at risk after hackers targeted LifeBridge Health.

The company says patient registration, billing information, electronic health records, and social security numbers may have been stolen.

Click here to read the statement from LifeBridge on the breach.

LifeBridge has started a call center for those who believe they may have been impacted by the data breach. You can reach the call center at 855-789-0909.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch