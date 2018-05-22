BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The personal information of more than 500,000 people in Maryland may be at risk after hackers targeted LifeBridge Health.

The company says patient registration, billing information, electronic health records, and social security numbers may have been stolen.

Click here to read the statement from LifeBridge on the breach.

LifeBridge has started a call center for those who believe they may have been impacted by the data breach. You can reach the call center at 855-789-0909.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook