BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Recent heavy rainfall lead to several sewer overflows in Baltimore.

According to the city’s Department of Public Works, 1.4 million gallons of wastewater mixed with stormwater and overflowed into Jones Falls on Saturday.

The major overflow, which accounted for all but 6,000 gallons, occurred in the 400 block of East Preston Street. A smaller sewer overflow occurred in the 1900 block of Falls Road.

These overflows are in addition to the 1.2 million gallons reported on May 16.

The Baltimore City Health Department and the Maryland Department of the Environment were notified

The public is reminded to avoid contact with urban waterways due to the risk of pollution.

For more information, click here.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook