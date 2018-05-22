(CBS NEWS) — A woman is suing singer-songwriter R. Kelly for failure to disclose a sexually transmitted disease, and she accuses him of sexual battery. Kelly is one of the most successful R&B singers of all time. His multiple chart-topping hits include “Bump N’ Grind” and “I Believe I Can Fly.”

Kelly is no stranger to controversy. After a series of sexual misconduct allegations by former girlfriends, several music streaming services, including Spotify and Apple, removed Kelly’s songs from their featured playlists. There is also a growing movement online #muterkelly.

Faith Rodgers says she was in a relationship with Kelly when she was 19, for nearly a year before leaving. During that time she says Kelly instructed her to call him “daddy” and would lock her up for hours at a time. Rodgers says he even introduced her to one of the five women Kelly allegedly said he was “raising.”

“He was like, ‘Here is my number. Take it. Text me a picture of you so I know it’s you with your name,” Rodgers told CBS News’ Jericka Duncan.

The 20-year-old said in March of last year, she met Kelly in San Antonio at a party after his concert.

“He was older than me. And that was a red flag. You know?” she said.

“Did you look at him as a 50-year-old man at the time?” Duncan asked.

“Not at all… Even being around him, he doesn’t act his age. You feel like, I’m chillin’ with somebody I went to high school with,” she replied.

After two months of phone calls, texting, and FaceTiming she says Kelly flew her to New York to attend one of his shows and even paid for her hotel. The morning after the performance, she said Kelly visited her room.

“He turns on all the lights… And he’s like, ‘Take off your clothes.’ And he says it, you know, with authority in his voice. Not just, you know, he’s demanding me to do this. And I didn’t take off my clothes because why would I? I just wasn’t ready….Sex isn’t something, you know, I’m ready for,” she said.

According to Rodgers, she ultimately “submitted” to having sex, although says she didn’t want to, and alleges Kelly recorded it on his iPad without her consent.

“He has this type of, like, intimidation right off the bat. You know? So I was just waiting for it to be over,” Rodgers said.

“He comes over and he starts, like, rubbing the side of my face,” she said of what happened after they had sex. “And he asked me how old I was. And I told him… And he’s like, ‘You know, if you’re really, you know, 16, that you can tell daddy, right?’… And he was like, ‘You know, you just look about 14, 15, or 16.'”

Rodgers, who was 19 at the time, is suing Kelly for “sexual battery” and “willfully, deliberately and maliciously” infecting her with herpes and claims Kelly “mentally, sexually and verbally” abused her. She believes the now 51-year-old “pursues teenage/underage” girls and “lures” them into engaging in sex acts.

In April, she filed a criminal complaint with the Dallas Police Department and says under their advisement she recorded a phone call with Kelly, hoping he would admit to knowingly gave her an STD.