BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police say residents no longer need to shelter in place after a Baltimore County officer was killed in Perry Hall. Belair Road has also been reopened. It was closed while police searched for the suspects and collected evidence.

Baltimore County Schools will open on time Tuesday. Officials say there will be an additional police presence at Perry Hall area schools. Those schools near the scene were on alert Monday and students weren’t allowed to leave until hours after their usual dismissal time. Parents were required to pick up their children in person as the buses were not being used for safety reasons.

In collaboration with the Baltimore County Police Department, all Baltimore County Public Schools are opening on time Tuesday, May 22, 2018. An additional police presence will be on hand at Perry Hall area schools, where additional student support services will be available. — Baltimore County Public Schools (@BaltCoPS) May 22, 2018

Police say the incident happened in a neighborhood near Belair and Klausmier Roads. The officer was responding to reports of a suspicious vehicle in the unit-block of Linwen Way.

Witnesses report the officer was run over by a vehicle but police have not yet released a cause of death. They say it won’t be determined until an autopsy is performed.

Officers say they recovered a black Jeep they believe was used by the suspects but the suspects were not inside. At least one suspect is being considered armed and dangerous.

The identity of the female officer has not yet been released but she was wearing a body camera. Police say they will review the footage.

