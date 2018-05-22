SLAIN OFFICER: 16-Year-Old Arrested, 3 Others In Custody After Baltimore County Police Officer Is Killed | Officer Identified As 29-Year-Old Amy CaprioFuneral Arrangements Set For Fallen Officer
By Bob Turk
Filed Under:Bob Turk Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A batch of rain Tuesday morning and a few showers later in the day was pretty much all we saw in Central Maryland.

A front will clear things out by tomorrow and allow the sun to return, and drier air will move our way.

It will be warm the next few days, with lots of dry conditions finally!

For the weekend, look for a warm Saturday and some increase in humidity.

By Sunday, a late day shower or thunderstorm is possible with another lesser chance on Memorial Day.

Enjoy and make your trips safely.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch