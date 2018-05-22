BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A batch of rain Tuesday morning and a few showers later in the day was pretty much all we saw in Central Maryland.

A front will clear things out by tomorrow and allow the sun to return, and drier air will move our way.

It will be warm the next few days, with lots of dry conditions finally!

For the weekend, look for a warm Saturday and some increase in humidity.

By Sunday, a late day shower or thunderstorm is possible with another lesser chance on Memorial Day.

Enjoy and make your trips safely.

