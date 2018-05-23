TAKOMA PARK, Md. (WJZ) — A missing Takoma Park teen could be in Baltimore.

Police in Takoma Park are searching for 15-year-old Sierra Jaylee Thomas.

She’s been missing since May 12, 2018 and they believe she may be in the Baltimore area.

Call 301-270-1100 or text tip411 if you know where Sierra is.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)