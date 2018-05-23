SLAIN OFFICER: 4 Teenagers Charged After Baltimore County Police Officer Is Killed | Remembering Ofc. Amy CaprioFuneral Arrangements Set For Fallen Officer
FREDERICK (WJZ) — The state of emergency that was declared following flooding in Frederick last week has been lifted.

Storms caused historic flooding and massive destruction throughout Frederick County, but Frederick Mayor Micheal O’Connor has lifted the state of emergency.

City officials had asked residents to “refrain from nonessential water use until further notice,” but those water restrictions are no longer in place.

“I want to again thank our residents and businesses for their cooperation as we worked through the effects of the severe weather,” said O’Connor. “Our Public Works and Police departments have worked non-stop to protect the lives, safety, and health of our community, and for that we are also grateful.”

Residents can still report information about storm damage. Click here to fill out a survey about the damages.

