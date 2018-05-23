PERRY HALL, Md. (AP) — Court documents say a teenager accused of fatally striking a Baltimore County police officer with a stolen Jeep identified the three other teens now facing charges in her death.

Probable cause statements obtained by The Associated Press on Wednesday say 16-year-old Dawnta Anthony Harris told a detective he was waiting in a black Jeep while the three other teens committed a burglary earlier this week in Perry Hall.

Fifteen-year-old Darrell Jaymar Ward, 16-year-old Derrick Eugene Matthews, and 17-year-old Eugene Robert Genius IV are charged as adults with first-degree burglary and first-degree murder in the killing of officer Amy Caprio.

Court records don’t list defense attorneys. Attempts to reach people believed to be relatives of the teens were not successful.

Probable cause statements say Matthews and Ward admitting to committing the burglary. Another says Genius at first declined to give a statement but later objected to being charged with murder, saying he was in the house when the killing occurred.

