PERRY HALL, Md. (AP) — A prominent Baltimore defense attorney says he and another well-known attorney will represent the 16-year-old suspect charged with first-degree murder in the death of a young female police officer.

Attorney J. Wyndal Gordon said Wednesday he will join with lawyer Warren Brown to represent Dawnta Anthony Harris. He says they won’t allow the teen suspect to be “sacrificed to the system without due process and zealous advocacy.”

Authorities say Harris fatally struck officer Amy Caprio with a stolen Jeep.

On Tuesday, Harris was represented by a public defender at his initial court appearance.

Gordon made headlines earlier this year representing a mentally ill woman left outside a Baltimore hospital wearing only a patient gown and slippers on a freezing night.

Co-counsel Brown is a longtime Baltimore defense attorney.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)