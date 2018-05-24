BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are investigating four shootings Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Two of the shootings were fatal.

According to police, the first shooting happened around 9:20 p.m. Wednesday. Officers reported to the 500 block of South Sanford Street and found a 28-year-old male with gunshot wounds in the neck and shoulder. He died after being transported to the hospital.

Police say the second incident happened around 10:38 p.m. Wednesday and officers responded to the 400 block of South Gilmore Street. Officers say they found a 33-year-old male who had been shot in the back. He was alive but listed in serious but stable condition and was unable to provide investigators with any information about the shooter.

The third shooting happened around 12:17 a.m. Thursday, police say. Officers found a 39-year-old male with multiple gunshot wounds in the 800 block of McAleer Court. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The fourth and final shooting occurred around 4:24 a.m. Thursday. Police say they found a 60-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound in his back in the 2300 block of Lauretta Avenue. He was taken to the hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

Police ask anyone with information about any of these shootings to contact them or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook