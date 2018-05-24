BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore will now pay a maximum of $2,500 toward cleanup cost associated with some basement sewage backups.

The Baltimore Sun reports the city launched the reimbursement program last month under a federally supervised program to modernize its aged, leaky sewer system.

Only sewage backups caused by heavy rain are eligible for the program, and the backups must be reported within 24 hours. The Baltimore City Department of Public Works says being a residential customer is also among the requirements.

The newspaper says sewage backs up into basement toilets or drains across Baltimore thousands of times every year because the system is overloaded with rain.

More information about the program and application forms can be found on the city’s website.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)