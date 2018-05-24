Frederick Man Arrested For Impersonating Police Officer

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Authorities in Maryland arrested a man Wednesday for impersonating a police officer.

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office says 29-year-old Miguel Angel Ralda, a Frederick resident, was arrested after a traffic stop revealed him to be in possession of police-related items.

Officers say around 9 p.m., when Ralda was pulled over in his Ford Mustang in the Ballenger Creek Plaza parking lot, he identified himself as a police officer and handed an ID to the deputy.

Authorities say the ID turned out to be a business card, not an official law enforcement ID. The deputy was aware that someone in the area was impersonating an officer and he believed he was dealing with that suspect.

The deputy arrested Ralda and a search of the vehicle revealed that Ralda had handcuffs, Velcro police patches, three handguns, a rifle, several magazines and several badges.

Ralda later admitted to not being an officer and was charged with impersonating a police officer and three counts of handgun in a vehicle.

He’s being held with no bail.

Anyone who came in contact with Ralda portraying himself as a cop is asked to call police at 301-600-3610.

