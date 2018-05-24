BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Authorities are working to find who vandalized a Maryland high school with “hateful and sickening” graffiti overnight Wednesday.

Glenelg High School in Howard County was vandalized with was Howard County Public School Superintendent Dr. Michael Martirano said is “a hate crime against so many of our communities and goes completely against the values we share as a community.”

A press conference is set for noon on Thursday to release more details on the graffiti.

Dr. Martirano released the following statement:

I was deeply troubled and disheartened to have learned this morning that Glenelg High School was vandalized overnight with graffiti that is hateful and sickening. Howard County Police were immediately notified and an investigation is underway. Make no mistake, this is a hate crime against so many of our communities and goes completely against the values we share as a community. It is completely unacceptable and actions of this nature will not be tolerated in Howard County. I know that many students and staff were troubled upon arriving at school this morning and we are providing the necessary supports for anybody who needs them. Today at noon, I will meet with members of the media to help amplify these words and denounce the actions that took place overnight at Glenelg High School. I ask all of Howard County today to join me in an effort to help our community heal. Be assured that individuals responsible for these acts will be held accountable.

Howard County Executive Allan H. Kittleman released issued the following statement about the graffiti at Glenelg High School:

“This morning the Glenelg High School community was met with hateful and shocking graffiti painted overnight on school grounds. On what should be a joyous day, when parents and students assemble to celebrate the senior class for its many accomplishments, they were instead confronted with an appalling display of bigotry defacing their school. I am heartbroken, perhaps even more so because this school is in my own backyard, it is where my four children attended high school and where my oldest daughter works as a teacher. Since I was a child, our family, friends and neighbors have embraced the values of tolerance, respect and inclusion. We have worked hard to teach our children these values. We will not accept any less in our community and must speak and act against this display of cruelty and hatred in the strongest terms possible. We are confident our law enforcement officers will uncover the individual or individuals who committed this hate crime and will take the appropriate legal action. Beyond that, we must continue to address the underlying issues that would cause anyone to want to hurt others in this manner. We will conduct varied activities through our OneHoward initiative to promote respect and ask that we all reach out to others to better understand and value what may be perceived as differences on the surface. In reality, we know that we all have so much more in common than we do that is different. I know the sentiments expressed in this terrible graffiti are extremely unsettling to our residents. But we cannot let those who promote hate destroy our important year-end traditions and must remind ourselves that this type of intolerant behavior is the work of a small number of hateful individuals. They do not represent our shared beliefs as a community. They do not represent our shared values in Howard County. We will not tolerate it and will stand together in condemning this behavior.”

