BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland health officials are investigating a confirmed case of the measles.

The case of measles was diagnosed on May 23, and health officials say the person contracted measles outside the United States, and is currently under medical care.

Before the person was diagnosed with the “highly contagious virus,” they made stops at the following locations:

Washington Dulles International Airport in Dulles, VA, on May 15, from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Nordstrom Rack, located at 15760 Shady Grove Rd., in Gaithersburg, on May 17, from 3 to 6 p.m.

Circuit Court of Maryland, located at 50 Maryland Ave. in Rockville, on May 18, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Measles is spread through the air when someone with measles coughs or sneezes.

Symptoms usually appear in two stages, according to the health department, and “in the first stage, most people develop a fever greater than 101 degrees, runny nose, watery eyes, and a cough. The second stage begins around the third to seventh day when a rash begins to appear on the face and spreads over the entire body. Some may develop symptoms up to 21 days after exposure.”

Those who believe they may have been exposed to measles should contact their doctor or local health department before going to a health care facility.

Those with questions can call the Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services’ Disease Control Office at 240-777-1755. Calls after hours or on the weekend can be directed to the County’s Crisis Center at 240-777-4000.

