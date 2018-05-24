BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Thursday was a beautiful, dry and sunny day all over the Mid-Atlantic region.

Warmer than normal temperatures once again as we reached the low to mid 80’s most places.

Another very fine warm and sunny day is on tap for Friday, as well.

By the weekend, a more humid airmass will begin to impact the region with a greater chance of late day showers and storms all weekend long. They can be hit or miss, but it does appear they may impact most of us at some point from Saturday through early next week.

Enjoy and have a safe holiday!

