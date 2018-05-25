BALTIMORE (WJZ) — She sings, she speaks, she travels, and she writes. Now, she’s sharing her wisdom with young women in hopes of inspiring them to be leaders.

At Elizabeth Seton High School in Bladensberg, some young women got a chance to meet a very special visitor: American soprano, Dr. Karla Scott.

“Seton really speaks to me because I am a woman in leadership,” Dr. Scott said. “I look at these young women embarking on careers, embarking on a college education, it speaks to me because I know what I needed to hear when I was that age.”

Dr. Scott used to be the gospel choir director at the U.S. Naval Academy, and now, she’s written a book called “Steady Faith – Navigate the Detours, Live Your Purpose, Make a Difference,” which she gave to the young women at Elizabeth Seton High School.

“If you’ve been on the planet longer than someone you’re talking to, you have something to impart,” she added.

“Her story was very impactful, to see how she went step-by-step figuring out what she wanted to do–there were a lot of different things that she did–it shows you that you don’t have to stay on one thing, you can do many things at once,” said Amirah Darnaby.

Dr. Scott certainly has done different things in her life. She’s a singer, author, speaker, and coach, whose musical repertoire includes classical, jazz, and worship. After a decade at the U.S. Naval Academy, she also runs her own music training company.

Bus she says her number one goal is to inspire the next generation of leaders.

“I hope that they change the world, I hope that they take every gift and talent that they have and serve other people with it,” she said.

Dr. Scott is giving her book to women at schools around Maryland.

