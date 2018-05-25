ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland election officials will post notices about the death of a Democratic candidate for governor and his replacement during the state’s primary.

The notices will let voters know about the May 10 death of Kevin Kamenetz, and that his former running mate, Valerie Ervin, is running in his place in the June 26 primary.

The notices will be posted inside voting booths and other places, including areas at polling places where other signs are posted.

State election officials say they can’t change the ballot due to time constraints. That means Kamenetz is still on the ballot, with Ervin named as his running mate, along with their eight primary opponents.

The notices will say a vote for Kamenetz and Ervin will count for Ervin and her running mate, Marisol Johnson.

