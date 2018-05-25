TIMONIUM, Md. (WJZ) — This Memorial Day, six Maryland servicemembers killed in the past 14 months will be honored at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens.

The summer of 2017 was a tragic one for families of Maryland servicemembers. Tragedy at sea is tragedy at home.

“A friend of mine from Detroit, they had called, no they texted and said, ‘What ship is Xavier on?'” Darrold Martin said.

His son, Petty Officer Xavier Martin of Halethorpe, was one of seven sailors killed aboard the U.S.S. Fitzgerald when it was hit by a cargo ship off the coast of Japan.

Martin spoke to WJZ of the night he learned of his son’s death.

“I remember just walking around the house saying, I don’t know what to do, I don’t know what to do. I was just walking up and down the stairs and I do remember thinking I have to stay up to at least 12 o’clock to wish myself happy Father’s Day,” Martin said.

On August 21, last year two Marylanders were among 10 sailors killed serving aboard the U.S.S. John McCain when it collided with an oil tanker.

Petty Officer Timothy Eckles of Carroll County and Petty Officer Kevin Bushell of Gaithersburg will also be among those honored on Memorial Day.

Also being honored are Staff Sgt. Mark De Alencar of Edgewood, Sgt. Eric Houck of Baltimore — who was killed in Afghanistan — and Staff Sgt. Jeremiah Johnson — who was killed in Niger.

