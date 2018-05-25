BALTIMORE (WJZ) — T.G.I.F.!

Let the weekend fun begin! Heck with the weather, by now you know the forecast. Sunny today, showers around through the holiday weekend, but no day a total washout. No day though as nice as today. Look, the weather is what it is. We are all along for the ride.

But it is a holiday weekend. You make it happen, not a weather graphic. Go out and have some well deserved fun. There will be plenty of fine weekend days ahead this Summer. And for you folk currently, or having been in the military, as we enjoy a weekend called Memorial Day, thank you for your service.

MB!

