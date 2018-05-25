FALLEN OFFICER: Honoring Amy Caprio, Funeral Friday | Road Closures

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Annapolis residents and visitors should expect heavy delays Friday as President Donald Trump will be in town to give a commencement speech at the U.S. Naval Academy.

The graduation will be held at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium at 10 a.m.

Roads near the stadium will be congested, including U.S. Route 50, Roscoe Rowe Blvd, Farragut Rd, Taylor Ave, Cedar Park Rd, Annapolis St, and Maryland Route 450 Road.

Congestion will begin at 6 a.m. and will peak between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Also expect traffic after 1 p.m. when the ceremony ends.

No roads will be shut down for the duration of the ceremony, however some roads could close for part of the ceremony as the President is escorted through town.

For questions, call the city’s call center at 410) 260-2211. To report a problem to the police department call 410-268-4141 or 9-1-1 in an emergency.

