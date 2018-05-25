Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s Memorial Day weekend in Maryland and for most that means you’re headed to Ocean City or one of the Delaware beaches.
But there’s still plenty of other options around the state.
Click on the links for more information, locations, times and tickets.
ALL WEEKEND:
- Balticon Science Fiction and Fantasy Convention
- Big Bounce America
- Brew At The Zoo
- Chestertown Colonial Tea Party Festival
- DelFest
- Dinosaurs: Land of Fire and Ice™
- Escape Velocity
- Discovery Weekend
- Good Life Feastival at Boordy Vineyards
- Hometown Holidays Musicfest
- Maryland Deathfest
- Tea Party Festival
- Stars & Stripes Festival
SATURDAY:
- Concert in the Woods- The Tom Principato Band
- Full Strawberry Moon Night Hike
- Ice Cream Making Class with Taharka Bros.
- Main Street Heat Chili Cook-Off
SUNDAY:
- Free Family Movie Night
- Sandlot Soak up the Sun Release Party
- Soft Shell Spring Fair in Crisfield
- Sowebo Arts and Music Festival
- Strawberry Chase 5K and Festival
- Super Sundays at Port Discovery
- Tiki Party
MONDAY:
- Annapolis Memorial Day Parade
- Berlin Memorial Day Parade
- Bowie Memorial Day Parade
- Elkton Memorial Day Parade
- National Memorial Day Concert (DC)
- National Memorial Day Parade (DC)
- Memorial Day Ceremony at Dulaney Valley
- Westminster Memorial Day Parade
A list of more events can be found here.
