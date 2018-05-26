CATONSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) —Baltimore County Police say a man was fatally shot after refusing to leave a bar parking lot then getting a gun from his car and shooting at security guards.

Officers responded to Loafer’s Sports Bar and Grill, located at 6518 Baltimore National Pike in Catonsville, just before 2 a.m. Saturday for a report of a shooting.

Investigators say security guards were asking patrons to leave the parking lot because the business was closed, but the suspect — identified as Ron Worsley — refused to leave. After being asked several times to leave, police say Worsley went to his car and retrieved a handgun.

As Worsley raised the gun in the direction of one of the security guards, the guard fired his handgun and struck the 34-year-old man in the upper body, according to police. The suspect fired his gun but didn’t injure anyone, authorities say.

Worsley then ran a short distance before collapsing.

He was taken to Saint Agnes Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 2:34 a.m.

The security guard remained on the scene.

Baltimore County Police continue to investigate the shooting.

Police say the name of the security guard will not yet be released due to the on-going investigation.

