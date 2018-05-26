BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Our Memorial Day Weekend started out so summerlike: sunshine, low 90s and no shortage of humidity.

Baltimore saw a high of 91 degrees at BWI Airport. That’s just 3 degrees shy of the record 94 degrees set back in 1914.

The sun is gone and we won’t likely see much of it until Monday afternoon.

Showers and thunderstorms will quiet down after midnight, with temperatures falling into the low 70s.

There is a small chance for a few storms Sunday morning, but the widespread rain will hold off until the afternoon. Some of it will be on the heavy side, and we can expect the rain to continue into the evening. Temperatures will top out in the low 80s.

Don’t give up all hope for outdoor activities on the unofficial start to summer — Memorial Day looks promising for hitting the beach or grilling.

While there won’t be a ton of sunshine around, we should be dry and in the upper 70s.

Just as we head back to work on Tuesday, skies will be partly, if not mostly sunny.

After a quick reprieve from the rain, a 50-60 perfect chance for showers is expected Wednesday through Saturday.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook