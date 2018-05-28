BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Relief efforts for Ellicott City are underway as residents and business owners look to rebuild after devastating floods swept through the area for the second time since 2016.

Here are two ways others can help their efforts:

The website HelpEllicottCity.com was set up by the nonprofit Ellicott City Partnership.

The website is accepting donations to help “business owners, property owners and residents recover from the flood.” The website says it is currently only accepting monetary donations and more information will be released about clothing, food, or furniture donations.

According to our partners at The Baltimore Sun, the partnership raised and distributed more than $1.85 million in relief funds after the 2016 flood.

The Howard County Food Bank will be accepting supplies from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Monday.

The organization says water, cleaning supplies and flashlights are in the highest demand. The donation drive will be located at 9385 Gerwig Lane J, Columbia Md.

Volunteers are being asked to stay away from the Historic District as first responders work to clear the area and survey the damage.

@HoCoGov continues to monitor the situation. We continue to ask folks to PLEASE STAY OUT OF #EllicottCityMD #HoCoMD. Until these storms move through the area, we are also asking folks to please stay off the roadways. #ECFlood — Howard County Gov't (@HoCoGov) May 27, 2018

When volunteers are needed, information regarding those opportunities will be released.

If you have any other information about how to help, please contact WJZ. This story will be updated as we learn more.

