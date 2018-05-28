OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ)– Many families spent their holiday celebration on the sandy Eastern Shore as Memorial Day Weekend is Ocean City’s summer kickoff.

The Ocean City Beach Patrol is out in full force, and they’re reminding beach goers if they have a question or concern to ask a life guard.

“Once they step on this beach they have to be professional. They have to be diligent in what they do and be aware of any situations that occur in the ocean and on the beach,” said Sgt. Tim Uebel of OC Beach Patrol. “There’s rip currents to be made aware of, they’re dangerous, there are other elements to pitching waves, to shore break, the ocean changes everyday.”

The team ran safety drills in preparation to guard the 10 miles of beach for the busy summer season in Ocean City.

“Everybody can go home to their families and everybody is safe,” visitor Michael Butler said.

“They train them extremely well, they’re very knowledgeable and in fact they are there to help everyone if you have a question you are encouraged to just go up and ask them,” visitor Robyn Baker said.

Beach patrol will be fully staffed through Labor Day Weekend from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. everyday during the summer.

