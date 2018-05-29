BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One person was found dead in the parking lot outside of JC Penney at the White Marsh Mall just outside Baltimore.

According to Baltimore Fire & EMS, they are on the scene investigating the incident as a possible suicide.

The incident was initially reported as a hazmat situation and once authorities arrived they detected a large amount of carbon monoxide.

The person was found inside a vehicle.

No other information is available at this time.

This story is developing, stay with WJZ for the latest.

