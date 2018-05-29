Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One person was found dead in the parking lot outside of JC Penney at the White Marsh Mall just outside Baltimore.
According to Baltimore Fire & EMS, they are on the scene investigating the incident as a possible suicide.
The incident was initially reported as a hazmat situation and once authorities arrived they detected a large amount of carbon monoxide.
The person was found inside a vehicle.
No other information is available at this time.
