MARYLAND FLOODING: Search Continues For Missing Man | Temporary Access Allowed In Ellicott City | How To Help 
Filed Under:Baltimore Fire and EMS, Fatal, Hazmat, White Marsh Mall

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One person was found dead in the parking lot outside of JC Penney at the White Marsh Mall just outside Baltimore.

According to Baltimore Fire & EMS, they are on the scene investigating the incident as a possible suicide.

The incident was initially reported as a hazmat situation and once authorities arrived they detected a large amount of carbon monoxide.

The person was found inside a vehicle.

No other information is available at this time.

This story is developing, stay with WJZ for the latest.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch