ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Howard County officials are asking that residents in Ellicott City stay away from the 4500 block of Bonnie Branch Road after a sewage overflow was reported their following Sunday’s flooding.

According to the county, a portion of the sewer line was swept away at 4547 Bonnie Brand Road.

Approximately 500,000 gallons of sewage overflowed from the location. Public Works was notified on Monday around 8 a.m.

The county has posted warning signs in the area and are asking that people stay away from the area and also keep pets away.

Crews installed a bypass pump on Monday that stopped the overflow. Stream sampling is planned in the area Tuesday.

