BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Starbucks will be closing the doors to over 8,000 stores Tuesday afternoon to conduct anti-bias training. According to a statement released by the company, 175,000 employees from across the country will take part, and it will become part of the onboarding process for new employees.

The training is a result of last month’s arrests of two black men in Philadelphia who asked to use the bathroom as they waited for a business associate and were denied because they hadn’t bought anything yet.

The chain’s leaders have since apologized for the incident and met with the two men.

On 5/29, we'll close US company-owned stores to conduct racial-bias training to address implicit bias & prevent discrimination. We're taking a hard look at who we are as a company. We’re ashamed & recognize that racial bias is a problem we must address. https://t.co/xIYc75BJPj — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) April 17, 2018

“The company’s founding values are based on humanity and inclusion,” said executive chairman Howard Schultz, in a written statement. “We will learn from our mistakes and reaffirm our commitment to creating a safe and welcoming environment for every customer.”

The company statement reads that several national and local experts confronting racial bias developed the curriculum. These experts include Bryan Stevenson, founder and executive director of the Equal Justice Initiative; Sherrilyn Ifill, president and director-counsel of the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund; Heather McGhee, president of Demos; former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder; and Jonathan Greenblatt, ceo of the Anti-Defamation League.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook