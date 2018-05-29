MARYLAND FLOODING: Search Continues For Missing Man | Temporary Access Allowed In Ellicott City | How To Help 
BALTIMORE (WJZ) —  A two-year-old toddler is dead after a reported crash Monday night on the  I-170 expressway.

Police say a vehicle was traveling eastbound on the expressway around 10:10 p.m., when the driver lost control of the vehicle near the Mulberry Street exit causing it to flip over.

Officers arrived to the scene where they located a female driver inside the vehicle and an unresponsive two-year-old toddler. Due to the nature of the crash the toddler was found ejected from the vehicle.

After speaking with the driver, investigators learned the toddler had unbuckled himself over the course of the ride.

Medics transported the toddler to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

Crash team investigators are looking to determine a cause of this crash. Anyone with information to call investigators at 410-396-2606.

