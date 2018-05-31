BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Nursing mothers travelling via Amtrak will have a suite to accommodate their needs at several stations nationwide, including Baltimore’s Penn Station.

According to Amtrak, the suites will be installed in time for the summer travel season.

“These new lactation suites demonstrate Amtrak’s ongoing commitment to better accommodate the needs of our customers and their families while traveling with us,” said Amtrak Vice President of Stations, Facilities, Properties and Accessibilities David Handera. “It is important for Amtrak to provide mothers with a secure, clean, dignified and private space.”

The spaces are designed by Mamava and is a self-contained, mobile pod with a bench, fold-down table and electrical outlet for plugging in a breast pump. The door can be locked for privacy.

The 5-foot-9 space is ADA compliant and is designed for individual use, but can fit more than one person.

“We’re thrilled to support breastfeeding mamas at Union Station,” said Sascha Mayer, Co-founder and CEO of Mamava. “We believe that all mamas deserve a comfortable place to use a breast pump or breastfeed distraction-free—anywhere, anytime. Mamava pods provide flexibility for facilities and easy access for moms.”

Nursing mothers can also breastfeed or use their breast pumps as needed in Amtrak stations or while on trains.

Amtrak recently introduced a new parental leave policy that supports its employees growing families.

Eligible new parents can received up to 12 weeks of wage replacement benefits.

