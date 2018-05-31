WJZ WEATHER: Maryland Flash Flood Watch Through Friday Morning

Filed Under:Branden Corey William, Edgewater, Fentanyl, Heroin

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A Maryland man has been sentenced to 13 years in prison for peddling a treacherous mixture of heroin and illicit fentanyl.

The Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney’s office has identified the 27-year-old man as Branden Corey Williams of Edgewater.

A circuit court judge has sentenced Williams following a conviction for possession with intent to distribute heroin.

Prosecutors say police seized heroin capsules laced with fentanyl, a digital scale, cash, cell phones and other items from his home.

Fentanyl and other strong synthetic forms of heroin is fueling overdose deaths amid America’s coast-to-coast opioid epidemic. The opioid scourge is the country’s worst-ever drug crisis.

County State’s Attorney Wes Adams said Thursday that county law enforcement will purse “anyone who seeks to turn a profit selling death.”

