BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The newest addition to the Democratic primary for governor is suing the Maryland State Board of Elections to get her and her running mate’s name on the June primary ballot.

Valerie Ervin, who was the running mate of the late Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz, has been told by the board of elections that the ballots are already printed and it’s too late to change them.

Ervin is currently listed on the ballot as Kamenetz’s running mate. Following his sudden death on May 10, the former Prince George’s County councilmember moved to the top of the ticket, meeting the deadline to run in place of Kamenetz — but not in time, according to the board of elections, to have the ballot reprinted to include her name with her running mate, Marisol Johnson.

RELATED: Candidate Hopes To Force Officials To Print New Ballots

“One thing that brings Democrats together and that is our belief in voting rights,” Ervin said at a press conference.

Ervin and Johnson stood Thursday with members of the same watchdog group that protested irregularities in the 2016 Baltimore primary that led the state board to decertify city results.

On this statewide ballot issue, Ervin says not including their names could lead to challenges.

“Any voter in the state of Maryland who wants to challenge the outcome of a June 26th election can do so. Any of my opponents who wishes to challenge the outcome of the June 26th election can do so. Marisol and I could challenge the outcome of the June 26th election and we are prepared to go all the way,” Ervin said.

The state board has decided to launch a public information campaign explaining the name changes on the ballot.

RELATED: Maryland To Post Voting Notices About Candidate’s Death

Voters will be told that a vote for Kamenetz on the ballot will be credited to Ervin.

Ervin would not discuss the specifics of the lawsuit filed in circuit court.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook