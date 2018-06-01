BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was shot and killed in Baltimore early Friday morning.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the intersection of Cedonia Road at Hamilton Avenue around 12:17 a.m.

They found an adult male in the 5800 block of Moores Run Court suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was transported to a local hospital and succumbed to his injuries.

The victim’s identify is unknown.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives, at 410-396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit a tip by downloading the Baltimore Police Department’s mobile APP to your smartphone or text a tip to 443-902-4824.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook