WASHINGTON, DC — A lucky bunch can score $10 tickets to Hamilton through an online lottery two days before each performance at The Kennedy Center, according to an announcement made Friday.

The #HAM4HAM lottery will open at 11 a.m. Sunday, June 10. There is a 22-hour entry window, and the lottery will close at 9 a.m. the following day.

