BALTIMORE CO. (WJZ) — This weekend, Baltimore County is offering a one-stop shop for residents and business owners to get information on everything from rebuilding to insurance coverage to emergency supplies.

“The whole restaurant, completely underwater, everything we had,” Jennings Cafe owner Steve Iampieri said.

Flood victims continue to seek help after heavy rainfall caused serious damage across Baltimore County earlier this week.

“Baltimore County is trying to do everything they can to help their citizens recover from this disaster, and that’s what we are trying to do, get them together and give them the information,” said Jay Rinngold with Baltimore County Emergency Management.

The storm recovery information center is set up in Catonsville with state and local officials, Baltimore County Emergency Management, the Maryland Insurance Administration the Red Cross and Health and Human Services.

“I’ve always been very independent and afraid to ask for help, and now I realize that’s what community is for. So taking down my guard and taking in the help that’s being offered,” Catonsville resident Michelle Gerlowski said.

The community continues to come together to help those in need, cleaning up the damage and working to rebuild.

“The firefighters alone came from all over the county to pump out people basements, pumped out over 450 basements, significant damage not just with residents but businesses,” Baltimore County Councilman Tom Quirk said.

It’s a devastating flood that brought strangers together at a time when they needed it the most.

“It was hectic, it was scary. I know people who went through it in Ellicott City. Water it’s no joke, it’s scary,” Iampieri said.

The center will be open Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Baltimore County Emergency Management officials are also available for further assistance. Click here for information on how to contact them.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook