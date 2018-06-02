ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Main Street businesses in Ellicott City continue to assess damage, costs and the risks to rebuild after devastating floods last weekend.

Tough choices are being made and prayers were lifted up as Archbishop of Baltimore William Lori celebrated mass for the flood-stricken community Saturday at St. Paul Catholic Church.

“I think everybody’s looking at their options,” Archbishop Lori said. “I think we walk by faith, we take it one day at a time and we have to continue to stick together.”

Business owners are torn, seeing a repeat of the challenges they faced after the 2016 flood, and fearing future financial ruin.

Archbishop Lori prayed for the repose of the soul of Sgt. Eddison “Eddie” Hermond, the National Guardsmen who was helping a woman trapped in floodwaters when he was swept away.

“He died doing an act of kindness,” Archbishop Lori said.

Funeral arrangements have been set for Hermond, a 39-year-old father and Air Force veteran.

Click here for details on the funeral.

