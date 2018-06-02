MARYLAND FLOODING: Mass Held For Ellicott City Flooding Victims | Funeral Set For National Guardsman Killed In Flood | Ellicott City Resumes Rebuilding After Being Spared From Additional Flooding | Engineers: Multi-Million Dollar Projects Can't Guarantee Ellicott City Won't Flood AgainHow To Help Ellicott City 
BALTIMORE, Md. —  A 68-year-old woman is dead after police say she was stabbed by her boyfriend inside a South Baltimore home.

Baltimore Police officers responded around 11:20 p.m. Friday to a home in the 3000 block of Ascension Street where they found the woman, identified as Elizabeth Holland, unresponsive.

The victim’s boyfriend, 68-year-old Michael Allen, told officers he found Holland inside the home suffering from stab wounds.

Medics responded and pronounced Holland dead at the scene.

Allen was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Homicide Detectives at 410-396-2100.

