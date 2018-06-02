BALTIMORE (WJZ) — MedStar Health recently opened an innovative training center that helps doctors and nurses practice both new and old procedures without ever touching a patient.

In the moments where seconds matter, MedStar is bringing the most cutting-edge skills to the table — except the patient in the room won’t feel a thing.

“What we’re attempting to do is make a safer medical environment,” MedStar Medical Director Dr. John Yosaitis said.

The Simulation Lab at MedStar Health is bigger and more realistic than ever, now giving clinical staff hands-on training without risking the safety of a patient.

“A simulation lab not only gives a practitioner the skills that they need to perform a procedure, but it also gets them to a comfort level,” Yosaitis said.

The lab isnt’ just for doctors and nurses. Everyone who has a role in caring for a patient, even those who clean the rooms, will have a chance to train throughout their careers.

“We can set up our simulation bays or our rooms to mimic different environments in the hospital. We have a simulated operating room here, we have four simulated bays here, which can either be ICU rooms, they can be ED rooms, they can be labor and delivery rooms,” Director of Simulation Operations Kelly Haney said.

Sometimes they can go without any real room at all through the use of virtual reality goggles. It’s proving to be virtual practice for real life-saving skills.

MedStar has four training centers throughout the Baltimore area.

