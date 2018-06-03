ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ)– Last Sunday, heavy down pours caused major flooding in both Howard and Baltimore Counties.

Main Street in Ellicott City was slammed by the deluge that led to the death of a Maryland National Guardsman.

Sunday, there was enough rain to make anyone in Ellicott City to feel uncomfortable but nothing compared to the dramatic flash flooding of last week. The downpour fell on the week anniversary of the disastrous deja vu on Main Street.

It’s the region’s second bout with this level of devastation in less than two years.

Businesses, homes and cars were all at the mercy of Mother Nature as flash flooding tore through Main Street, last week.

The event resulted in the death of Maryland Army National Guard member Eddison Hermond, who died attempting to rescue a business owner.

Cleaning and recovery efforts continued although the weather certainly made the process difficult. Uncooperative weather this weekend forced officials to suspend scheduled access to Main Street.

“They cancelled our access last night. It was understandable,” business owner Mark Hemmis said.

It was a setback for Hemmis, who says it has been worse.

“We were here in August in high 90’s heat. This is actually cooler, makes it’s a little bit easier for our people to work,” Hemmis added. “We are overwhelmed right now.”

The week has been trying for many who now have to decide whether to stay or go.

“People don’t understand on the outside. They’re already asking ‘so you going to rebuild. You’re going to decorate your shop?’ And I’m like ‘I can’t think about that.’ I don’t know where I’m sleeping next week,” one resident said.

Fear that the Historic Ellicott City could flood again is ever-present, but others choose to focus on family and finding a silver lining through tragedy.

“I’ve got a wife and two high schoolers that need to finish out their year strong,” Hemmis said. “I learned from the last flood that I need to spend more time connecting with them not just being here all the time, trying to do normal things.”

Howard county officials say credentialing and access will resume Monday at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

