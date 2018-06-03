KINGSVILLE, Md. (WJZ)– Dozens of bike tires hit the road in Harford County Sunday morning to remember a fallen officer.

Dozens of riders hit the road at Gunpowder State Park. The rain held off long enough for a memorial 5-mile ride to remember fallen officer Amy Caprio.

“It [the weather] was supposed to be really bad, however it seems to be holding up right now and I’d like to think that’s her to some degree,” Amy’s husband, Tim Caprio said.

Caprio, a Baltimore County Police Officer, was killed in the line of duty in Perry Hall two weeks ago, in which four teenagers have been indicted for her murder.

As Caprio’s mother rang the kickoff bell Sunday, dozens of cyclists showed she won’t be forgotten.

“A lot of people have said it’s a way to give back to somebody they may never have met. But this person died protecting us,” said event coordinator Megan Alexander.

Those who rode were a mix of friends, fellow first responders, the bicycling community and even strangers.

“I knew Amy and Tim from around bike shops and elsewhere and just wanted to come out and show my support,” friend Dan Valente said.

The ride was thrown together in just a week, after Tim posted the idea on Facebook–and it took off.

“What started as a simple Facebook post, where Tim thought maybe 50, 60 people would respond–turned into this amazing event in front of you,” one woman said.

The activity Tim called his ‘Escape,’ invited dozens on his journey.

“I think it’s awesome. It’s something she loved, something all of us love doing. Why not?” rider Brian Williams said.

A community, pedaling forward together after tragedy.

Amy rescued her dog, Doodle, from the Humane Society of Harford County and was a huge animal lover. More than $15,000 raised by the event will be donated to the shelter.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook