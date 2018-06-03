BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ) — A low front continues to remain over most of Maryland causing steady rain and flood conditions.

An area of high pressure is slowly making its was across the Ohio Valley but until it arrives rain will continue to fall in our area.

Flood warnings have been issued across the state with some remaining in place for several days and at least one until next Sunday.

For Monday through early Tuesday a northwest flow is building and high pressure will prevail welcoming dry weather and sunny skies.

Temperatures will remain well below normal on both Wednesday and Thursday with high temperatures struggling to make it out of the 60’s.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook