ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — State police say a man who went on a fishing trip in Maryland has died.

Maryland Natural Resources Police tell news outlets 50-year-old Melquicedec Coreas-Gomez and his two friends had gone fishing at Sandy Point State Park and pulled into a beach boat ramp Friday night. The Glen Burnie resident stayed with the boat while the two men went to get their truck and trailer.

@MDNRPolice Investigators working a water-related death that occurred just before midnight @SandyPointSP boat ramps. @AACoFD divers recovered Melquicedec Coreas-Gomez, 50, of Glen Bernie, but he could not be resuscitated. Autopsy today. (Photos: Mike Hugg) pic.twitter.com/OQ3kXFDdhB — Maryland NRP (@MDNRPolice) June 2, 2018

Police spokeswoman Candy Thomson says Coreas-Gomez was gone when his friends returned, and they called 911. Anne Arundel County Fire Department divers found Coreas-Gomez in the water.

Fire Lt. Jennifer McKee says he died at a hospital and that it seemed like an accident.

Thomson says all three men had been drinking, and that Coreas-Gomez could not swim and was not wearing a life jacket.

