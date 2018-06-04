WJZ WEATHER: Flood Warnings In Effect Despite Lack Of RainWJZ Radar | Download The WJZ Weather App
Filed Under:Local TV, Rape Suspect

LAUREL, Md. (WJZ) — Police are asking for the public’s help to locate an “armed and dangerous” man who is accused of rape.

Donnell Wesley Boyd is wanted on a first-degree rape charge in Laurel.

Police have not released any further details on this case, but say Boyd was last seen driving a white pick-up, and should be considered “armed and dangerous.”

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Boyd is asked to call Laurel Police Department’s Tip Line at 301-498-7645 or email tips@laurel.md.us

